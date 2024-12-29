''IT'S A FRAME'' ✈🏢💥🎬 [SEPTEMBER 11 WAS A MOVIE]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Johnny Midnight ⚡️ - This is the one call that has always stuck with me from 9-11. It’s a Frame. She was trying to convey a secret to her husband!
Source: https://x.com/its_The_Dr/status/1872687522557387194
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9f3wgr
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1833931510413398491.html
CeeCee Ross-Lyles' 9/11 Airfone Whisper - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D640vW3K0IA
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/11monl8/remember_when_cc_lyles_called_her_husband_from/
https://www.diegocuoghi.com/ceecee/english/index.html
https://www.reddit.com/r/recap/comments/18cnq82/its_a_frame/
https://9-11-no-debunked.blog4ever.com/les-faux-appels-telephoniques