"People are a PROBLEM for the planet"!!! The Schwab Guru 'Strikes Again'
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
102 views • 02/25/2023

people have become a "problem for the planet" and that mental evolution will be the improvement of life here and not of course the exit from the false world to the Truth of Light, as Christ has said. Therefore they want to connect the human brain with artificial intelligence in order to direct even the thinking of the mind. Said the internationalist guru: "I'm not against (going to) new planets, but before you go to another planet, first we have to learn to take care of this planet because otherwise, we'll go there and do the same stupid things we did here... You said that we all have our spiritual challenges. Why is the mind a challenge? The mind is a vast possibility. Why have we made our minds a challenge? Right now, most people are suffering out of their minds. Our intelligence should be a solution for every life on this planet. But instead, we have become a problem for every life on this planet!!!".

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies
