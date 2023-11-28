BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Irish RIOTS Commence After Crazed Foreigner Stabbing Spree: Immigration Policy Is National SUICIDE
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
297 views • 11/28/2023

Jim Ferguson is back with Stew to talk about how the immigration crisis in Ireland exposes how globalism and nationalism are totally incompatible.
Keywords
kidsimmigrationirelandillegalstabbingstew petersforeign nationaljim fergusonirish riot
