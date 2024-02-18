Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Antichrist spirits wanting peace and safety. The devil covered Job from head to toe in disease. The devil copied some of God's plagues in Egypt. The devil caused Jesus' household to get him killed and released a murderer instead. Remove God's restraint on the devil's power by being Antichrist and pay attention to what unfolds.