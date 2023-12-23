Create New Account
Songs performed at the - World rally for freedom in Brisbane. Much love to everyone that attended.
Published 2 months ago

Freedomofspeech1111 Ernesto Olguin 24/07/2021 World rally for freedom in Brisbane. Much love to everyone that attended. Song 1. Light up the way. Song 2. Spirit of Change. Song 3. The spirit never dies. Written, sung ,and played by Ernesto Olguin.

