Independent News Outlets are Bowing to Republican Cancel Threats | Mentally Ill Transgender People are Activated Against Americans | James Patrick, Preston Parra

Banks continue to collapse as the country faces threats from every foreseeable angle. Much has occurred for the implementation of CBDCs and just a few large banks are consolidating control of the currency. This is a dangerous problem.

With credit card companies, banks, payment processors, and other corporations tracking consumers and canceling them based on social justice policies we face the real implementation of a social credit scoring system in America. The few banks that gain control will be the globalists that usher in what Marxists and technocrats have long desired - the destruction of constitutionally protected rights.

As people struggle to make ends meet how can they know and stop this from occurring? Is the outlook for the country already settled with no return?

As we face many issues of underhanded usurpation of our rights and suppressed information there are conservative outlets bending to pressure of those which fake conservative leadership. When these organizations participate in elbow rubbing and bending to threats they have lost their purpose and further the mistrust of Americans with media.

They will be further confused and trust no organization claiming journalistic and information integrity. With this confusion and mistrust those organizations - self-serving - no longer have their original purpose and cause those who do deliver propaganda to succeed in their intent.

This must stop. Yet, will it stop? Too many organizations bring on grifters and those with underhanded ambitions will drag all of us down. It's time to see who desires to serve and it appears we are witnessing this now. You can serve, succeed, and make money without compromising principles. A good reputation is worth more than anything else.

