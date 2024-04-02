BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Arts deelt zeer zorgwekkende cijfers over de prik - 17 miljoen doden 568 miljoen mensen beschadigd 02-04-2024
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
231 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 04/02/2024

Oversterfte nog veel hoger dan oorspronkelijk gedacht: zo erg is het gesteld

https://www.ninefornews.nl/oversterfte-nog-veel-hoger-dan-oorspronkelijk-gedacht-zo-erg-is-het-gesteld/


Herman Steigstra on X: "Wat als… Wat als we niet hadden gevaccineerd? Wat dan? Volgens de vertegenwoordiger van de wetenschap bij de krant, Maarten Keulemans, zou vaccinatie 140.000 overlijdens aan #COVID_19 hebben voorkomen, maar klopt dat wel? 1/ https://t.co/srjgujYPeB" / X


Arts deelt zeer zorgwekkende cijfers over de prik

https://www.ninefornews.nl/arts-deelt-zeer-zorgwekkende-cijfers-over-de-prik/


Nederlandse 'Covid Files' schetsen onthutsend beeld: 'De bevolking werd gegijzeld tot na de vaccinatiecampagne'

https://www.ninefornews.nl/nederlandse-covid-files-schetsen-onthutsend-beeld-de-bevolking-werd-gegijzeld-tot-na-de-vaccinatiecampagne/


Artsen slaan alarm over 'mysterieuze' kankerepidemie: zo erg is het

https://www.ninefornews.nl/artsen-slaan-alarm-over-mysterieuze-kankerepidemie-zo-erg-is-het/


Spaanse onderzoekers ontdekken weer iets nieuws in Pfizer-prik: WAT IS DIT?

https://www.ninefornews.nl/spaanse-onderzoekers-ontdekken-weer-iets-nieuws-in-pfizer-prik-wat-is-dit/


National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Childhood_Vaccine_Injury_Act


C19 Injection global death toll - somewhere between 9 million and 45 million. Injuries somewhere between 840 million and 4.2 billion (multiple injuries per person)

https://peterhalligan.substack.com/p/c19-injection-global-death-toll-somewhere


Post-mortem on the C19 pandemic – 6 million avoidable C19 deaths plus 36 million vaxx deaths (mostly in India from Oxford/AstraZeneca shots) = plus the odd 1.8 trillion bucks for useless masks, tests

https://peterhalligan.substack.com/p/post-mortem-on-the-c19-pandemic-6


Gratis woordenboek | Van Dale NEDERLAND

https://www.vandale.nl/gratis-woordenboek/nederlands/betekenis/tribunaal


Keywords
videogenocidenwocbsbill gatesartsenkankeralarmcovid-19boostermrnavaccinsbewijshugo de jongemassamoordernst kuipersdodenoversterftejames thorpontvolkingtribunalenninefornewspia dijkstramiljoeninternationaal gerechtshof
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy