X22 REPORT Ep. 3062b - Biden Trapped, Shift In Narrative, Dog Comms, Sleepers Activated, The Time Is Coming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3062b - May 5, 2023
Biden Trapped, Shift In Narrative, Dog Comms, Sleepers Activated, The Time Is Coming
The [DS] is now trapped in their own agenda, Biden has become a liability, the criminal syndicate will need to take him out but make it look like it is for health reasons. The narrative is about to shift, [AS] release dog comms and Scavino sent a message about sleepers now being activated. The country is a mess and the D's are now going to sneak a new candidate in, which most likely it will be MO. Pain is coming to the [DS], the time is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 73% 4 LIFE!
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^