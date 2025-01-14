The Outliers - Today's World Changers: Michelle Peterson - Fierce Momma Bear

What would you do if you found out your beautiful child was being groomed by a teacher and coach? You never know until you are pressed in that situation and that's exactly what our guest, fierce momma Bear, Michelle Peterson had to discover in 2010 when her 15-year-old son became the victim of an unthinkable attack on his mind, will, emotions and soul. Michelle didn't back down, she stood to defend her son and became an American hero. She is still fighting today to pass laws in all 50 states to protect the innocent and bring these perpetrators to justice and her son's case is being used by those on the frontlines every day! You can't afford to miss this incredibly moving story- you will leave feeling infuriated but also inspired and empowered! Read More and connect with Michelle: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-outliers-michelle-peterson/













