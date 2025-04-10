EPISODE 419: QUESTION MARKS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First, from pesticide lawsuits to mRNA vaccine bans, Jefferey Jaxen breaks down major health freedom battles across the U.S. and abroad; Aaron Siri, Esq. & React19’s Brianne Dressen expose new legal action against AstraZeneca; Filmmakers Mikki Willis & Matthew Guthrie reveal the truth behind Follow the Silenced; EXCLUSIVE: Secret recordings of Dr. Peter Marks admitting vaccine harm behind closed doors.
PLUS: A shocking virtual timeline drops soon, featuring never-before-seen FDA docs and footage from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Visit TheRealPeterMarks.com
Press conference + full timeline release: April 16, 2025
#TheHighWire #ICAN #FollowTheSilenced #PeterMarks #VaccineInjuries #HealthFreedom
Guests: Brianne Dressen, Aaron Siri, Esq., Matt Guthrie, Mikki Willis