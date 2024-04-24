© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2024-4-24 living the exodus 9 - 15.20 to 16.28
the prelude video just before this one explains more spiritually about what I go on to read about here...you can skip the first 10 minutes if you like, as I am only talking about bees, but there is a message there about how the Lord turned me from mr selfish to my brothers keeping, beekeeper, garden tender, vine dressor, etc...