SN1421: Sodomite Safe Haven, Silent Epidemic & Unruly Behavior ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
35 views • 11 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v52ocxp-sn1421.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/06/21/sn1421-sodomite-safe-haven-silent-epidemic-unruly-behavior/]


Forgive this week’s lengthy transmission, a fair amount of time this week was spent delving into the scriptural reality of Jude 1:7, and how we’re seeing the reintroduction of the values once demonstrated in Sodom and Gomorrah. These so-called “values” are what resulted in the city, and neighboring areas, destroyed because of the perversion they practiced. The prophetic understanding is what is the foundation for this week’s show.


We’re in the echoes of, what I describe as an ancient, eugenics war and how the Bible speaks on this. I go into depths on this theological stance in depth on the show, and in our Telegram with our Black Sheep Dialogues, and I also correlate it to modern day population control, and now, we’re in a time frame where deceived scientists are practicing corrupt science. Our understanding of this corruption and the intention of such a force is critical for many of the things we’re seeing in society today.


Indeed, we are going into a dark age where they claim all that is evil is good, and that the inverse is reprehensible. Throughout this entire transmission we try to link the secular world view to the Biblical interpretation of the time we find ourselves in, and this should cause alarm because we know what comes next. Be mindful and remain vigilant my friends, for our adversary has been loosed and is seeking to devour us.


Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce,

Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3

Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO

Discord: https://discord.gg/UnffnYR7

Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Keywords
new world order1984globalismglobalizationkilluminatifactions of freedomfreedom factiontechnocracywake upcovid1984
