SN1421: Sodomite Safe Haven, Silent Epidemic & Unruly Behavior ⚠️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v52ocxp-sn1421.html]
[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/06/21/sn1421-sodomite-safe-haven-silent-epidemic-unruly-behavior/]
Forgive this week’s lengthy transmission, a fair amount of time this week was spent delving into the scriptural reality of Jude 1:7, and how we’re seeing the reintroduction of the values once demonstrated in Sodom and Gomorrah. These so-called “values” are what resulted in the city, and neighboring areas, destroyed because of the perversion they practiced. The prophetic understanding is what is the foundation for this week’s show.
We’re in the echoes of, what I describe as an ancient, eugenics war and how the Bible speaks on this. I go into depths on this theological stance in depth on the show, and in our Telegram with our Black Sheep Dialogues, and I also correlate it to modern day population control, and now, we’re in a time frame where deceived scientists are practicing corrupt science. Our understanding of this corruption and the intention of such a force is critical for many of the things we’re seeing in society today.
Indeed, we are going into a dark age where they claim all that is evil is good, and that the inverse is reprehensible. Throughout this entire transmission we try to link the secular world view to the Biblical interpretation of the time we find ourselves in, and this should cause alarm because we know what comes next. Be mindful and remain vigilant my friends, for our adversary has been loosed and is seeking to devour us.
Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce,
Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3
Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO
Discord: https://discord.gg/UnffnYR7
Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction
Email: [email protected], [email protected]