Excuses, excuses re: Mark-of-BEAST

The Mark-of-the-BEAST is here. Most don't want to face that! They want to be SAVED, when the only one who can save you is you! It does NO GOOD to blame others or wait for others, as you can only control you, not even your other-half or kids. That's also the problems with ThePowersThatBe. THEY think since THEY legally own Citizens-Residents that THEY should be able to completely CONTROL them & force them to COMPLY.

Beginning Tuesday, I have repeatedly heard media talking-heads & politicians use the term 'Grand Canyon State' [rather than the old: State of Arizona]. Are other States having this same occurrence? i.e.: The Golden State, The Rocky Mountain State, The Garden State, The Lone Star State, etc.

Does this extend to the [temporary] National debt Budget possibly being extended until mid-March? If all States are using these new names [for their subdivision-corporations]---that means it is a Federal issue. By changing names this week, it proves to me THEY KNOW what THEY are doing & are attempting to fool The People again. If IT is a new corporation, shouldn't THEY change all THEIR Officers & owners????? (We Assembled Stand ready to do that!)

It is important not to get confused as to "who's" debt the "National debt" is pledged by & to!

We know the 'National Debt' is not "our debt"---the debt of 'sovereigns.' It is the Corporate debt & THAT debt is only held as "payable" by those corporate entities who are pledged/licensed=plated by/to the Corporate Deep State/State-of-_______/inner City of London, INC. It is far easier to revoke or rescind your "Citizen-ship"/14th Amendment Citizenship/Residency to THAT ONE WORLD Corporation than to pay off THEIR debt! ..Return as a man or woman; a native-sovereign-National. "Come out of HER my people, be not partakers of HER sins!"

https://annavonreitz.com/comeoutofher.pdf

Also, if THEY pass a Budget by January 31, 2024, it will truly be a 'unbalanced budget' = NOT a balanced budget. "Balanced" would be a lie & therefore 'Have No Standing!' = Be a fraud. =This would mean the 'Service Providing' "government" would (actually now) have NO Standing!

This article is old so is Stand-ing proof: https://annavonreitz.com/ripoffnaileddown.pdf

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4LblUrxlgB2f/

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=235201

Financing the Tucker -Truth in Lending Act@: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2h6j3AShuTY

=Same with financing the Corporate debt-Budget:

The issue is not that Border crossees are being papered/contracted by Democrats, it is the Budget passees that want "immigrants" to carry the bigger debt-base as legal collateral for the Central Bank! It is ONE big nose count=more papered Citizens=more debt!

The US private Corporation is not your government, merely a contractor out soliciting your signature to give THEM your Power-of-Attorney to REPRESENT you & IT is not your American Government.



When "government" is a corporation, there is no Constitution involved, only contract law.

https://annavonreitz.com/finalforeclosure.pdf