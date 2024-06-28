BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Paul's Letter to the Ephesians Part 6: The Five-Fold Ministry
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
13 views • 10 months ago

The Christians in Ephesus had no clue as to what a church should be. Paul therefore instructed them how to set up the leadership of a New Testament church. The first office of apostle has been largely terminated by most churches today but it is someone who preaches the Gospel, plants churches and oversees them until they come of age and are able to govern themselves.

The second office of prophet is someone who will exhort, teach, rebuke, foretell the future and is sorely needed for today's biblically illiterate church. The third office of evangelist is more common but most Christians don't understand that every member of the body of Christ should be one.

Sadly, these three offices are vacant, sorely abused and/or misunderstood in churches today and it is important to remember that God's work needs to be done His way or the effort will be in vain. So if the body of Christ wants to successfully impact the world, the offices set up by God need to be in operation.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1320.pdf

RLJ-1320 -- DECEMBER 11, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

churchprophetministrypreacherevangelist
