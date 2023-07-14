X22 REPORT Ep 3115b - [DS] MS13 Shutdown, Crimes Against Children Exposed, EU Signals Comms Blackout

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3115b - July 13, 2023
[DS] MS13 Shutdown, Crimes Against Children Exposed, EU Signals Comms Blackout
The [DS] is panicking, their MS13 gangs are being shutdown, crimes against children is now being exposed and the [DS] realizes they have lost the narrative and they need to get it back.
They are making a move against Twitter to destroy it so the people move to Threads, this will fail. Once the information war is lost the [DS] will shutdown comms and the EU already signaled this.
Communication blackout is coming. The patriots are prepared, this is not just another 4 year election, it's about destroying the [DS] system.
