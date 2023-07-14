X22 REPORT Ep 3115b - [DS] MS13 Shutdown, Crimes Against Children Exposed, EU Signals Comms Blackout

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3115b - July 13, 2023

[DS] MS13 Shutdown, Crimes Against Children Exposed, EU Signals Comms Blackout

The [DS] is panicking, their MS13 gangs are being shutdown, crimes against children is now being exposed and the [DS] realizes they have lost the narrative and they need to get it back.

They are making a move against Twitter to destroy it so the people move to Threads, this will fail. Once the information war is lost the [DS] will shutdown comms and the EU already signaled this.

Communication blackout is coming. The patriots are prepared, this is not just another 4 year election, it's about destroying the [DS] system.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

--> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!