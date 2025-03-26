BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THIS MARILYN MONROE FILM HAS A TRANS CHARACTER❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
109 views • 5 months ago

In this video I talk about the movie Some Like it Hot starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon. I'm Mizzz Sally Pryde. Why 3zs and a y? Why not? I'm autistic, a drag queen, and a trans woman.

She/Her


#trans #representationmatters #lgbtmovies


Music/Video Licencing

Hat the Jazz by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


OG Source: http://www.twinmusicom.org/song/289/hat-the-jazz


Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org


Video by cottonbro studio from Pexels: https://www.pexels.com/video/actors-playing-a-romantic-scene-in-a-stay-play-6899903/


Video by Anna Nekrashevich from Pexels: https://www.pexels.com/video/woman-sleeping-in-a-bed-6598884/


Video by Maksim Goncharenok from Pexels: https://www.pexels.com/video/a-couple-cuddling-in-bed-4821829/


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GaXKZ1un_04

Keywords
hollywoodmarilyn monroetransapocalypsemulti pronged attackgreek theatresome like it hot
