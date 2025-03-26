THIS MARILYN MONROE FILM HAS A TRANS CHARACTER❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I talk about the movie Some Like it Hot starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon. I'm Mizzz Sally Pryde. Why 3zs and a y? Why not? I'm autistic, a drag queen, and a trans woman.
She/Her
#trans #representationmatters #lgbtmovies
Music/Video Licencing
Hat the Jazz by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
OG Source: http://www.twinmusicom.org/song/289/hat-the-jazz
Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org
Video by cottonbro studio from Pexels: https://www.pexels.com/video/actors-playing-a-romantic-scene-in-a-stay-play-6899903/
Video by Anna Nekrashevich from Pexels: https://www.pexels.com/video/woman-sleeping-in-a-bed-6598884/
Video by Maksim Goncharenok from Pexels: https://www.pexels.com/video/a-couple-cuddling-in-bed-4821829/