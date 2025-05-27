US Launders Escalation Through Europe as Russia Buries Ukraine in Missiles & Drones

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for May 27, 2025…

- As the US seeks to transfer its proxy war to Europe and freeze it as it pivots to China as part of “strategic sequencing,” Russia continues expanding military industrial production and is intensifying its strategy of attrition in Ukraine;

- Western media admits Russia possesses advantages in drone warfare, manpower, and missile production;;

- Meanwhile, US efforts to expand its own military industrial production and that of its European proxies is falling far short;

- Despite efforts to expand Patriot missile production, Russia is producing as many Iskander ballistic missiles as the US is producing interceptors;





