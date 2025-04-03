© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: CIA whistleblower recalls agency’s spending of US tax dollars to KILL MILLIONS in the developing world
John Stockwell was one of the first, most prominent and prolific whistleblowers in CIA history, exposing its criminal actions in Africa, Latin America, Asia and Afghanistan during the Cold War in real time.