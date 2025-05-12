BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Marty Schladen Explains Ohio’s Pharmacy Benefit Manager Crisis and Drug Pricing Reform
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 4 months ago

This story may be one of the unknowns to Ohioans, but we look into the hidden world of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), broken healthcare incentives, and the collapse of community pharmacies.


We welcome Marty Schladen from Ohio Capital Journal back to the podcast.


AND we took a detour through Ohio’s energy controversy and—yes—why Alcatraz is back in the headlines.


3 Key Takeaways:


PBMs & Hidden Healthcare Costs: The lack of transparency with pharmacy benefit managers drives up prices for everyone, even leading to $250M in excess costs in Ohio Medicaid alone. It’s a tangle of rebates, “safe harbors,” and backdoor deals that rarely save money for actual patients.


Pharmacy Deserts Are Real: Ohio’s local, independent pharmacies are closing at an alarming rate, threatening access to care in underserved areas. When a pharmacy shuts down, it’s not just a business lost—it’s often the only healthcare touchpoint for miles.


Bi-Partisan Reform is Gaining Steam: From Ohio’s Attorney General to 39 state AGs teaming up, there’s momentum to fix the system—by enforcing transparency, capping “middleman” profits, and ending conflicts of interest (like PBMs owning retail pharmacies).


Special thanks to Marty for the clarity and to all listeners who care about a fairer, healthier future for Ohio.


Key Moments


00:00 Ohio's PBM Safe Harbor History


08:23 Pharmacy Pricing Investigation in Ohio


14:15 Cancer Clinics Frustrated by PBMs


20:02 Locked-In Government Revenue Politics


21:03 Ohio Medicaid Reform Saves $333M


31:06 Unregulated Drug Compounding Issues


36:19 Jim Jordan's FTC Reallocation Proposal


39:41 EV Rebate Removed, Elon Affected


46:49 Discussion on House Bill 15


49:06 House Bill 15: Environmental Concerns


55:07 "3 Mile Island vs. Chernobyl"


01:03:11 Ohio's Health vs. Corporate Welfare


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

Keywords
pharmaceuticalsjim jordanohiomedicaiddrug companiespbmsohio hb15
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy