Kursk Frontline: Russian Forces Engage Ukraine Base

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
📢 Exclusive Frontline Report – Russian Forces Clear Former Ukrainian Base in Sudzha
In this exclusive war report, I take you inside the battlefield of Sudzha, Kursk, where Russian special forces are sweeping and clearing a former Ukrainian military base. This location was previously a Ukrainian stronghold, but after intense combat, Russian troops have taken control and are searching for any remaining soldiers, fortifications, or hidden dangers.
🚨 Key Moments in This Report:
🔴 Exploring a Former Ukrainian Base – Fortifications & Abandoned Uniforms
🔴 Evidence of Looting – Pyatyorochka Stores and Extremist Graffiti
🔴 Uncovering an Abandoned Ukrainian Armored Vehicle
🔴 Sudden Drone Threat – Forced to Evacuate Under Fire
🔴 First-Hand Battlefield Footage from the Kursk Frontline
As independent, crowd-funded journalists, we bring you the real story from the frontlines that no one else is covering. If you value independent reporting, please support Patrick's work using the links below!
📌 SUPPORT & FOLLOW:
🔹 Subscribe to My Free Substack Blog: [https://patricklancasternewstoday.substack.com/subscribe ]
🔹 Donate & Support Patrick's Work: [https://buymeacoffee.com/plnewstoday]
🔹 Follow on Twitter/X: [https://x.com/PLnewstoday]
0:00 - Intro: Entering the Former Ukrainian Base in Sudzha
1:30 - Discovering a Ukrainian Military Triangle Marking
3:45 - Fortifications & Military Uniforms Left Behind
6:20 - The Stench of Death – Possible Bodies in the Basement
9:10 - Pyatyorochka Stores & Alleged Looting Evidence
12:15 - Spotting Graffiti & Possible Extremist Symbols
📍 Location: Sudzha, Kursk Region, Russia
Mirrored - Patrick Lancaster
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/