Kursk Frontline: Russian Forces Engage Ukraine Base
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
10084 followers
2
182 views • 6 months ago

📢 Exclusive Frontline Report – Russian Forces Clear Former Ukrainian Base in Sudzha

In this exclusive war report, I take you inside the battlefield of Sudzha, Kursk, where Russian special forces are sweeping and clearing a former Ukrainian military base. This location was previously a Ukrainian stronghold, but after intense combat, Russian troops have taken control and are searching for any remaining soldiers, fortifications, or hidden dangers.

🚨 Key Moments in This Report:

🔴 Exploring a Former Ukrainian Base – Fortifications & Abandoned Uniforms

🔴 Evidence of Looting – Pyatyorochka Stores and Extremist Graffiti

🔴 Uncovering an Abandoned Ukrainian Armored Vehicle

🔴 Sudden Drone Threat – Forced to Evacuate Under Fire

🔴 First-Hand Battlefield Footage from the Kursk Frontline

As independent, crowd-funded journalists, we bring you the real story from the frontlines that no one else is covering. If you value independent reporting, please support Patrick's work using the links below!

📌 SUPPORT & FOLLOW:

🔹 Subscribe to My Free Substack Blog: [https://patricklancasternewstoday.substack.com/subscribe ]

🔹 Donate & Support Patrick's Work: [https://buymeacoffee.com/plnewstoday]

🔹 Follow on Twitter/X: [https://x.com/PLnewstoday]

0:00 - Intro: Entering the Former Ukrainian Base in Sudzha

1:30 - Discovering a Ukrainian Military Triangle Marking

3:45 - Fortifications & Military Uniforms Left Behind

6:20 - The Stench of Death – Possible Bodies in the Basement

9:10 - Pyatyorochka Stores & Alleged Looting Evidence

12:15 - Spotting Graffiti & Possible Extremist Symbols

📍 Location: Sudzha, Kursk Region, Russia

Mirrored - Patrick Lancaster


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

patrick lancastersudzhakursk frontlines
