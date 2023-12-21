Create New Account
Yuval Noah Harari | Artificial Intelligence Intimacy | "The Dream Of Almost Every Human Is to Be Fully Seen & Heard & Understood..."
Thrivetime Show
Published 2 months ago

Yuval Noah Harari | Artificial Intelligence Intimacy | "The Dream Of Almost Every Human Is to Be Fully Seen & Heard & Understood...Artificial Intelligence Can Give Us 100% Of Its Attention. We May Become Frustrated With These Humans." - Yuval Noah Harari

Watch the Original Yuval Noah Harari Presentation HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYaNNUEhvgw

the great resetyuval noah harariclay clarkthrivetime show

