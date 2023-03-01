BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WATCH Biden 'announces' U.S. DRAFT for Ukraine…or does he?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
163 views • 03/01/2023

Glenn Beck


Feb 28, 2023

A deep fake video — made by artificial intelligence — recently circulated online, showing a fake President Biden announcing a U.S. draft for the war in Ukraine. The quality of the deep fake video isn’t THAT spectacular (you’ve probably seen more convincing ones), but it could still fool some Americans, Glenn says, especially those not paying attention to how AI is changing the world. Glenn and Stu discuss the video, plus they discuss how AI and deep fake videos potentially could cause HUGE CHAOS in the upcoming, 2024 presidential campaign season...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCkzKxpWGEY

Keywords
current eventsaiartificial intelligencewarukraineglenn beckfake president bidendeep fake videous drafthuge chaos2024 presidential campaign
