Reverse Engineering Alien Technology, NASA/JPL Origins, Project Blue Beam w/ Phil Catalino









Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/ShopShow more





NASA/JPL scientist, Phil Catalino, joins the program to discuss his time at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and his involvement with reverse engineering what he and many other scientists believed to be alien technology. We discuss the origins of JPL, the cultist Jack Parsons and some interesting stories during his time at JPL. Phil Catalino is also one of the original scientists behind the world changing C60. You can purchase yours at https://SarahWestall.com/shop





Follow on my new Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com





MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.





Show less









CSID: 4d2a3aee6bf79ac0









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co