Interview VLADIMIR PUTIN - TUCKER CARLSON (Spanish subtitles)
vari3dad3s
vari3dad3s
146 followers
1
115 views • 02/10/2024

Putin to Carlson: "Ukraine fulfilled the order of Western countries to fight Russia to the end"

"Our goal is to end this war. We did not start it in 2022; it was an attempt to end it," said Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson. He added that Moscow has never refused to negotiate peace with kyiv, while Vladimir Zelensky prohibited negotiations with Russia at the legislative level. During the conversation, the history of the creation of Russia and Ukraine was addressed, as well as a wide range of international issues.

https://tuckercarlson.com/


Español:


Putin a Carlson: "Ucrania cumplió la orden de los países occidentales de luchar contra Rusia hasta el final"

"Nuestro objetivo es terminar esta guerra. No la empezamos en el 2022; fue un intento de ponerle fin", aseveró el presidente de Rusia Vladímir Putin en una entrevista con el periodista estadounidense Tucker Carlson. Agregó que Moscú nunca se ha negado a negociar la paz con Kiev, mientras que Vladímir Zelenski prohibió a nivel legislativo negociar con Rusia. Durante la conversación se abordó la historia de la creación de Rusia y Ucrania, además de un amplio abanico de temas internacionales.


https://tuckercarlson.com


vari3dad3s:

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S/videos

Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content





Keywords
russiawarputinukrainepolitic
