For the first time, the Russian military took to the rear a captured German Leopard 2 tank in the most modern A6 modification in service with the Ukrainian army.

Below is SolovievLive's description from Rybar of video...



Fighters of the "Center" grouping successfully carried out the evacuation of a Leopard tank from the combat zone. The grouping's specialists planned and carried out a whole operation. To move the German tank, the evacuation team had to break the tracks by detonation.





