Saraya Al-Quds shows scenes of its fighters in the Jenin Brigade detonating jeeps & vehicles of the enemy & clashing with occupation soldiers on the combat axes in Jenin. Al-Aqsa Flood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Saraya Al-Quds:
—
Saraya Al-Quds shows scenes of its fighters in the Jenin Brigade detonating jeeps and vehicles of the enemy and clashing with occupation soldiers on the combat axes in Jenin.
Al-Aqsa Flood.
—
Notes:
0:14 - Sijjil explosive; Jenin Brigade Engineering Unit - Western Line
0:28 - Detonating a military bulldozer with an explosive device in Jenin camp.
0:49 - Detonating the movement path of vehicles and its targeting with barrages of bullets at the entrance of Silat Al-Harithiyah.
1:08 - Detonating an explosive device on a military jeep in Jenin camp.
1:19 - Targeting a military bulldozer with barrages of bullets from point-blank range.
1:32 - Targeting rescue and support forces with barrages of bullets in Jenin camp.