"Shut The F*ck Up" - Andy Stumpf GOES OFF on Sean Strickland Navy SEAL Viral Video
Patrick Bet-David and Vincent Oshana are joined by former Navy SEAL Andy Stumpf as they discuss Sean Strickland's viral video where he claims Navy SEALs can't handle his training regiment.
