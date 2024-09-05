© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cinnamon Rolls (Buns). How to Make Delicious Cinnamon Rolls (Buns). @Indulovecooking
PREHEAT the oven for at least 20 minutes at 170C before baking, set the oven rack in the lower third of the oven
The dough:
300g bread flour (or all purpose flour) - 2 1/3 cup
160g milk - 2/3 cup
1 egg (medium size, 55g)
30g sugar (2 tbsp)
1 tsp (4g) instant dry yeast
1/2 tsp salt
40g unsalted butter (room temp)
The filling:
80g brown sugar - 1/3 cup
1 tbsp ground cinnamon
a pinch of salt
Cream cheese frosting:
150g cream cheese (3/4 cup)
30g powdered sugar (3 tbsp)
2 - 3tbsp milk
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
