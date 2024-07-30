Real Clear Politics is reporting that a US Secret Service counter sniper is demanding the firing of five high level supervisors. "This agency NEEDS to change, if not now, WHEN?" the counter sniper wrote to the agency's Uniformed Division, according to an email obtained by Susan Crabtree, RealClearPolitics' White House and National Political Correspondent. "The NEXT assassination attempt in 30 days? Because we all SHOULD expect another attempt to happen before November." Meanwhile, a shocking video was released on X showing that police officers surrounding the building used by the Trump assassin at least 2 minutes prior to the attempted assassination.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/30/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/jul-30-2024-video-shows-police-were-at-assassination-building-two-minutes-before-shooting





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf