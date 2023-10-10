"Snakes" over Sweden. 10/10/23

Ok, I know they're not snakes! But when I took this morning's footage, that is exactly what they reminded me of. Those telltale HAARP ridges speaking of electromagnetic manipulation remind me of snake scales. "Snakes" heading straight for sunlight, to smother and block.

That's just me though. Nobody else I know personally even bothers looking up from their smartphones now. The clotshot get through the days pretending things are all happy and normal, or they die in droves, as the overworked air ambulances testify and the nearby church bells swing for.

Swedes, don't you think it's time you stopped pretending nothing is happening above our heads? They're doing more than one simple thing up there....*as well as* weather manipulation they are also spraying us with a variety of heavy metals, nano material, lipid hydrogels (formerly known as Morgellons) and food crop growth retardants (weed killer, in other words) and let's not forget the sulphuric acid...car battery acid...used to fight carbon, because we all know carbon...*the very basic of life on Earth*...is evil, creates Climate Change and must be contained and destroyed. Let's also not forget that we, as humans, are carbon based life forms.

Wake up Sweden, and start questioning your government about why the already sparse Swedish summer was non existant this year, at least in farmland areas. Don't let them lie to you with the great Climate Change scam. Ask about weather manipulation and precisely *why* there are apparently "new clouds" up there. Ask about the ones that remind us of snakes, and why they are so gridlike and ridged. Then point out Nature has nothing to do with any of it.

Employ some critical thinking, those of you who are left that aren't programmable (hackable) walking routers via the needle points, and those of you who recognise it's time to ditch your tech, as much a jailor as anything out of a syringe.

Thank you for watching my very short videos of the Swedish Skies. Take a look at yesterday's if you would. You will always see tomorrow's "weather" seeded today.

(In the time it took me to process this video, the sun is now blocked, the sky is wall to wall dark grey. That, from a potentially beautiful sunrise. )

