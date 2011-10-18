BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
[Oct 18, 2011] Aerosol Crimes (a k a Chemtrails) 2005 Documentary [Chemtrail Crimes]
DITRH
DITRH
1111 followers
5 months ago

Documentary by Clifford E. Carnicom

First Edition 2005 - Copyright Free

This documentary produced by chemtrail researcher Clifford Carnicom is a must see and an excellent research tool. Five plus years into the operations has provided ample evidence in this 90min DVD that covers many topics. Over the years aerosol/chemtrail research has provided some leads but even more questions as to who and why the spraying occurs. It is clear jets are deliberately spraying the skies, and it will not stop until enough people are aware and willing to stand up for the operations exposure and termination.

Contrails can and should form readily in clean, cold, and dry air. Normal clouds, on the other hand, require higher moisture levels and a particulate, or aerosol base, from which to develop. The radical transformation of our sky is a direct result of aircraft activity, now forces us to address an entirely new set of conditions.

Aircraft are now repeatedly dispersing materials into the upper atmosphere at flight altitude, roughly from 35,000 to 40,000 feet. These materials expand rather than evaporate and they usually transform into an unsightful haze that over the recent years has decreased our general visibility down to ground levels. One of the remarkable facts is that this commonly now occurs at various low levels of relative humidity, on the order of 30 to 40 percent, instead of the 70 percent or greater that is associated with cloud formation. And so we know now that these are not clouds in any conventional sense, they are indeed a unique and artificial creation that now crosses new thresholds in the atmospheric and geophysical sciences.

https://carnicominstitute.org/?s=chemtrails

https://carnicominstitute.org/?s=hr+2977 (legislation banning of chemtrails in space 2001 - Alfred Webre)


Keywords
environmentsciencechemtrailsgeoengineeringeducationtechnologyclimateweatherphysicsgeology
