ANYONE BELIEVING THAT THE SABOTAGE UPON THE FRANCIS SCOTT KEY BRIDGE IS ACCIDENTAL 🌉🤤 NOT A CHANCE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
206 views • 04/01/2024

It could be Israel correcting theory bought and paid for administration for fence riding the Israel conflict. Not the first time they have done this, only reason I bring it up. Far from the first time.


Source: https://t.me/hillbilly_hellions/2260


Thumbnail: https://www.mememaker.net/meme/sabotage/


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/view/aaa-spartan-leonidas-300-angry-gif-16261300


VfB habs his 0wn the0ry, in accordance with the above, and it goes thus:


AN ANAGRAM FOR THE CARGO SHIP, MV DALI IS 'I'M VLAD' 🛳🚀💥 CUE THE U.S.S. LIBERTY EVENT


Foreknowledge Of Londonistan Ten Years Prior And Of The Attack Upon The USS Liberty


http://tinyurl.com/USSLibertyLies [this is a heckuva long read, but what you see admitted to therein cannot be encapsulated in a couple of paragraphs]

Keywords
sabotagenew world ordermossadlondonistansupply chain disruptionhomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attackfrancis scott key bridge
