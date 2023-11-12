Drink Along w #beerandgear 90: San Tan Brewing River King Lager 4.0/5*

One from the queueI've been busy but luckily I sample a lot of brews for yous. Here is one that I havent posted till now.

Running 5.7 for the ABV 15 for the IBUs and an SRM best guessed at 6.

A really nice hot weather brew but those will be put away until we track back around to the warmer days.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me.

Big 3

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/



