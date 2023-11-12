Drink Along w #beerandgear 90: San Tan Brewing River King Lager 4.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One from the queueI've been busy but luckily I sample a lot of brews for yous. Here is one that I havent posted till now.
Running 5.7 for the ABV 15 for the IBUs and an SRM best guessed at 6.
A really nice hot weather brew but those will be put away until we track back around to the warmer days.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me.
Big 3
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/