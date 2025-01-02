© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unfortunately for the Ukrainian High Military Command and its NATO military advisers, the Russian Army's first days of the New Year began with significant victories in the special military operation zone. In particular, on January 1, 2025, war correspondents reported that the Russian Army had completely liberated the strategically important settlement of 'Solone', southwest of 'Pokrovsk'. According to war correspondents, the Russian Army fully took control of this settlement on January 1, at 3 p.m. Moscow time...................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
