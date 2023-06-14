© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Secret History: Underground Dungeons, Murder, Demonic Visions and the Death of the Roman Empire
This video is a tribute to Procopius, his work, and all similar important histories quietly shuffled away or proactively hidden. One can't help but notice countless parallels with the collapse of Rome and our own degenerate, prideful, ignorant and forgetful age, and important related lessons.. let's not turn our heads.
SOURCE:
https://youtu.be/PehCn_3kyw4
LINK:
https://sourcebooks.fordham.edu/basis/procop-anec.asp