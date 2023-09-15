BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The COVID Clots: Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson
153 views • 09/15/2023

Full Measure host Sharyl Attkisson is joined by a panel of experts to discuss emerging research and treatments related to COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines.

This video is under Fair Use:

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act in 1976; Allowance is made for “Fair Use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.


Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement intended.


I do not own this content. All credits go to its rightful owner.

Please share the information contained within this video. Help to keep up the fight against the extreme and blatant unconstitutional efforts to ban educational and informative videos such as this one. Always work within the law.


“The difference between tyranny and democracy is very simple…

When the government knows everything about you, this is tyranny….

When you know everything about the government, this is democracy”


LET'S GO BRANDON.....!


vaccinepandemicjabpfizerclotcovidsharyl attkissonfull measureblood clotvaccine injurie
