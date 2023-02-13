BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Abiding in Christ: The Secret of Spiritual Power - Pastor Milfort (2/12/2023)
WORD OF FAITH MINISTRIES MIAMI
WORD OF FAITH MINISTRIES MIAMI
0 view • 02/13/2023

Teaching of the week from Word of Faith Ministries International-Miami.

Please visit our website: http://www.walkinginpower.org/​​ where you can access books, audio teachings, PowerPoints, and other materials available for free download.

All materials are copy written and are not to be altered or used for sale or profit in anyway.

To contact, please e-mail us: [email protected] To make a love offering, click the following link: https://walkinginpower.churchcenter.com/giving?data-open-in-church-center-modal=true

Check out our weekly podcasts on  Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/4oGCJ9121J7AMYxcldfQDp
 -AND-

Apple iTunes Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/word-of-faith-ministries-international-miami/id1586735415


 #Christian #Faith #SpiritualWarfare #HolySpirit

holy spiritchristianfaithspiritual warfare
