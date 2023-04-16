"Stray Dog" (2023 rock song)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Written and Performed by Six Gun Cross
Stray Dog
No more home
Stray Dog
No more cages
In a falling economy
A dog roams the streets
The owner couldn't afford to keep
A friend in need
Stray Dog
No more home
Stray Dog
No more cages
A dog tortured from the start
Has plenty of scars
Master always had a dark heart
A dog had to escape
Stray Dog
Stray Dog