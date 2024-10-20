BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Assange’s father extends Gratitude to Putin for Defending his Son in 2012 - part 1 of 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 7 months ago

EXCLUSIVE : Assange’s father extends gratitude to Putin for defending his son in 2012

(it's his first time in Russia) Cynthia (❗️Julian Assange's Australian father John Shipton is trending on top of Russian Federal news today.)

John Shipton, Julian Assange's father, has thanked President Vladimir Putin, noting that in 2012, Putin was the first head of state to defend Assange’s rights as a publisher and journalist. At a time when Assange faced relentless smears from the US, UK, and Australia, Shipton acknowledged Putin's support.

"For that, I extend my affection to your president", Shipton told Sputnik.

Shipton, founder of Australia's now-defunct Wikileaks Party, arrived in Moscow on Saturday night at the invitation of the BRICS Journalists Association and its co-chair Mira Terada, a human rights advocate and publicist.

Via: @SputnikInt

Also about this:

❗️MOSCOW, 20 Oct — RIA Novosti. The father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, John Shipton, told RIA Novosti that he is grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who became the first world leader to speak out in defense of the journalist.

"President Putin in 2012 became the first head of state to speak out in defense of Julian's interests as a publisher and a citizen. At that time, Julian was being subjected to defamatory lies. <...> And Putin spoke out in defense of his interests as a publisher and a citizen. For that, I express my sympathy to your president," Shipton said.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy