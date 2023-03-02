BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Side Are You On? Satanic War or Godly Peace
What is happening
What is happening
54 views • 03/02/2023


Gerald Celente

Streamed live on Feb 28, 2023
The Ukraine War continues to rage, with no end in sight. As we have long noted, by the facts, Wall Street and Main Street are worlds apart and have no interrelationship. On the market front, again, as we have continually detailed, the one percent own some 54 percent of all the equities and when you add up the top 10 percent in total, they own 90 percent of the stocks. It is clear proof of who runs and who ruined what was once called “The Land of Opportunity.” To access our premium content, subscribe to the Trends Journal: https://trendsresearch.com/subscribe Follow Gerald Celente on Twitter: http://twitter.com/geraldcelente Follow Gerald Celente on Facebook: http://facebook.com/gcelente Follow Gerald Celente on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geraldcelen... Follow Gerald Celente on Gab: http://gab.com/geraldcelente Copyright © 2023 Trends Research Institute. All rights reserved.
russiaputinukrainegerald celentecrimeafauci2014zelenskycovid-19trends research institutesatanic wargodly peace
