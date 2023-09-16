Did Christ Require a Church - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.105 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Sep 14, 2023





Often people say, “I don’t need to go to church. I’m spiritual, I’m not into organized religion,” remind them that Jesus Himself organized religion – the Catholic Church. In Matthew Jesus established the Church, giving His Apostles the authority to forgive sins and act in His Name. Then be inspired by former NFL quarterback Elvis Grbac as he shares the importance of the Church to him and his family.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 104: Did Christ Require a Church?





Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN





Discover more about Church history on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/church-history





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eD-lM4SIBGQ