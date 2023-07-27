WATCH Seemingly 'INJURED' Jan 6 Capitol Police officer walks around ... UNINJURED!

Glenn Beck





July 27, 2023





Capitol Police officer Aquilino Gonell has claimed he was brutally beaten by Trump supporters in the January 6 Capitol riot. But new footage released by the Epoch Times appears to show Gonell walking around in the Capitol after the riot with no indication of any injury. Journalist Julie Kelly joins Glenn to review the footage and explain what she believed actually happened. Plus, she lays out why she believes another Jan. 6 committee is necessary: “January 6 is ground zero for turning the war on terror…against conservatives.”





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6WH-UVRMGc