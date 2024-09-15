⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(15 September 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Sever Group of Forces In Liptsy and Volchansk directions inflicted damage on formations of 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 36th Marine Brigade, 113th and 127th territorial defence brigs near Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

AFU sustained losses up to 150 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, a French-made 155-mm Ceaser howitzer, a 152-mm D-20 gun, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and a UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun.

▫️The Zapad GOFs improved tactical situation, engaged manpower and military hardware of 44th, 54th, 60th, 63rd mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU, 1st National Guard Brigade near Berestovoye, Kovsharovka, Peski-Radkovskiye, Novoyegorovka (Kharkov reg), Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

The Russian units repelled three counter-attacks of 63rd Mech'd Brigade and 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU. The enemy lost up to 570 troops, seven motor vehicles, a U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 towed howitzer, a U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, a 155-mm Msta-B howitzer, two UK-made L-119 howitzers, and a U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar. Four AFU field ammo depots were eliminated.

▫️The Yug GOFs took more advantageous lines and positions. It also inflicted damage on formations of 28th and 30th mechanised brigades, 92nd and 95th air assault brigades, 5th Assault Brigade of the AFU, 114th, 241st territorial defence brigades near Fyodorovka, Seversk, Zvanovka, Stupochki, and Predtechino (DPR).

The Russian units repelled three counter-attacks of 30th, 33rd mech'd brigades of the AFU and the Aydar Assault Battalion.

The AFU lost up to 765 troops, ten motor vehicles, a 152-mm D-20 gun, a 152-mm Msta-B gun, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzers, a U.S.-made M119 gun, and five field ammunition depots.

▫️The Tsentr GOFs continues to advance into the enemy's defence. The Group struck formations of 1st Tank Brigade, 32nd, 47th, 72nd mechanised brigades, 95th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Katerinovka, Nelepovka, Novoekonomicheskoye, Druzhba, Rozovka, and Konstantinovka (DPR).

The Russian units repelled ten counter-attacks of 32nd, 53rd mechanised brigades, 68th Jaeger Brigade, 142nd Infantry Brigade, and 25th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU as well as of the 3rd and 12th national guard brigades. The enemy suffered losses of up to 545 troops, three pickups, a U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, a 100-mm Rapira gun. ▫️The Vostok Group of Forces of took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 5th Tank Brigade of the AFU, 18th, 116th territorial defence brigades, and 21st National Guard Brigade near Ugledar, Novoukrainka, Dobrovolye, and Oktyabr (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade was repelled.

The enemy losses are up to 110 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.



▫️The Dnepr Group of forces engaged a cluster of manpower and materiel of 118th Mechanised Brigade, 141st Infantry Brigade, and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU, 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Pyatikhatki, Zherebyanka, Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye reg), and Novoraisk (Kherson reg).

AFU losses up to 75 troops, two tanks, five motor vehicles.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces hit a railway train with foreign-made weaponry, an artillery and missile armament depot, stocks of uncrewed surface vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, a warehouse producing components for operational-tactical missiles, and clusters of manpower and materiel in 148 areas.

▫️The Russian Aerospace Forces have downed two Su-27 fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force during the past 24 hours.

▫️Air defence units shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force and intercepted a U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, and 55 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 22 outside the special military operation zone.

📊 In total, 645 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 31,609 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 air defence missile systems, 18,144 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,454 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 14,622 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 26,102 units of support motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.