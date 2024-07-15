❗️TRUMP chose JD VANCE for VP - Who Is He & Why? - WSJ

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/112792061935980928

After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond….

https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/j-d-vance/summary?cid=N00048832

Video Description and info: I only chose this video because it was one of the first to post Trump's choice for VP... Vance has said terrible things about Trump in the past. Trump's Bad choice again for a VP. Cynthia

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance is now on the 2024 ballot as former President Donald Trump's running mate and vice president pick. The best-selling author of “Hillbilly Elegy” and a former Never Trumper in 2016, Vance has had a meteoric rise in the Republican Party. WSJ's Molly Ball breaks down how Vance got the nomination, and what it means for the future of the GOP.

Trump Picks J.D. Vance as 2024 Running Mate Former President Donald Trump named Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate, ending months of theatrical buildup and settling on a much younger partner who could help appeal to working-class voters in critical Midwest battleground states. If Trump is elected, Vance, who turns 40 in August, would be one of the youngest vice presidents in history and one with just two years of elected experience. But he is a figure closely associated with the style and views of Trump’s conservative, populist movement.

Republican senator says Ukraine should cede land and cut a deal with Putin to end the war (December, 2023)

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Capitol Hill, dismissed fears Russia would keep making advances if it's victorious in Ukraine.

Vance also reiterated that he believes “there will be negotiation” and Ukraine should be willing to give up at least some of its territory to end the war, which began in February 2022.

“It ends the way nearly every single war has ever ended: when people negotiate and each side gives up something that it doesn’t want to give up,” Vance said.

“No one can explain to me how this ends without some territorial concessions relative to the 1991 boundaries,” he added.

A day earlier, Vance said on CNN's "State of the Union" that it was in "America's best interest ... to accept Ukraine is going to have to cede some territory to the Russians.”

A few known bad things: Vance Worked for Peter Thiel (Palantir)! In November 2022. Only 2 years ago, Nov 2022, Vance was elected to the United States Senate from Ohio with the help of over $10 million in donations from Thiel. It was his first public office. His Indian wife is a board member of the Gates Cambridge Alumni Association.







