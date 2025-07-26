FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Sabbath Prayer: Deuteronomy 10:20; 1 Peter 2:17, 20250726

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Everlasting love upon me! Thank You, Glorious Father for reminding me of Your Holy Scriptures. Holy Father, I repent of any sins of omission or commission that I have committed. I pray that You will forgive and cleanse me because of the shed Blood of my LORD Jesus Christ at Calvary! Your Holy Scriptures warn me to:

20 Fear You, my LORD and YAHWEH; You, I shall serve, and to You I shall cleave, and swear by Your Name.

Also, my YAHWEH, You command me to 17 honor all men and women. To love the brotherhood and sisterhood. To fear You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY, and honor the Presidents, Prime Ministers, Kings, and authorities, and that,

3 I should fear my mother and father, and keep your Sabbath, because You are my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY, and my Everlasting JEHOVAH!

Thank you, Holy Father, for these timely warnings. Please, allow your Holy Spirit to empower me to study, fear, and obey Your commandments so that I do not sin against you. Thank You for answering my supplications in the Gracious Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Deuteronomy 10:20; 1 Peter 2:17; Leviticus 19:3, personalized KJV)



