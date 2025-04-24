REALITY TV FAMILY DESTROYED BY VAX INDUCED BREAST CANCER

Dance Moms' Paige Hyland, 24, Says She Found a Lump, Admits She’s ‘Nervous' After Mom Kelly’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis

The ‘Dance Moms’ alum said she’s getting a breast ultrasound after discovering the painful lump

Paige Hyland is staying on top of her health amid her mother’s battle with cancer.





On Dec. 19, the Dance Moms alum, 24, posted a video on TikTok and revealed that she discovered a painful lump on her breast and was at the hospital to get it checked out.





“Guys, I’m about to go and get a breast ultrasound done. I’m a little bit nervous. I’ve been having a lump on my boob that’s been hurting so I’m getting one done on both of them just to be safe with everything going on with my mom,” she said, referring to her mom Kelly Hyland’s breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year.





“I’m hoping it’s nothing, just fatty tissue or something,” the reality star added. “But it’s better to be safe than sorry so we’re going to be figuring it out.”





Paige admitted that she gets “so stressed” but fans in the comments section send her tons of well wishes that she’s healthy.





Dance Moms Star Kelly Hyland Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Have a Long Journey Ahead'





In May, Paige’s mother Kelly revealed to E! News that she'd been diagnosed with invasive carcinoma grade 3 after finding a lump in her breast in late March.





"I booked myself a mammogram," she shared. "I had just had one done eight months prior and the results came back clean. However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not, it came back showing a mass."





"I went from clean results to a malignant mass in eight months," Kelly told the outlet. "I was shocked that it had grown that quickly and scared of the battle I knew I was about to face."





