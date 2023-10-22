The Israel Defense Forces Continue to Strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon - Border Situation Worsening

The Israel Defense Forces continue to strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon in response to regular shelling of its positions along the border. The situation on the border between Lebanon and Israel has worsened in recent days.

There were several similar videos like this, from this area. Just posting one right now.

The Pentagon announced that the United States will deploy a THAAD missile defense battery in the Middle East.

The US Army is ready to act if new participants appear in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on Sunday.

"If any country or group seeks to expand this conflict (...), then my advice is not to try to do so," he said on ABC News.

“We have the right to defend ourselves, and we will not hesitate to do so if necessary,” he said.

Netanyahu said that if Hezbollah enters the conflict between Israel and Palestine, it will lead to unprecedented destructive consequences for Lebanon











