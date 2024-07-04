THE PRICE OF OUR FREEDOM HAS BEEN PAID FOR WITH BLOOD!

What is the Price of True Freedom?





What is freedom if it is not to be free in every way, from our most minute cell to our most expansive dreams?





He is free who can afford to let the interactions between the cell and spirit take place in a most harmonious way. There is no freedom in the philosophies of men. Freedom of that sort lasts for only a duration of a thought, of an act. To be truly free is to be able to establish peace between all opposites within and without us !





May we never forget all those men and women who gave there lives for our freedom in the Revolutionary War, World Wars, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Iraqi War and the Afghanistan War! To be free is a God-given right! May we protect it and cherish it always!





God bless you and your most perish asset - YOUR FAMILY! YOUR CHILDREN! YOUR BROTHERS & SISTERS around the World! GOD save us all from the DEMONS who would and are stealing our peace and our freedom!





Saving Humanity! - https://rumble.com/v51bbjt-saving-humanity-from-the-demons.html