Tariffs Bring Food Shortages 04/25/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
1
104 views • 4 months ago

According to the Timeline for typical ocean freight, we can now logically assess the timing of how the tariff trade impacts America. Shipping from China halted on April 10 puts us fourteen days into no new freight heading out of China. Sixteen days from now, on about May 10, shortages will start in LA. Fourteen Days after that, shortages in Houston and Chicago can be expected.


Keywords
food shortagestariffspropheciesprophecy clubempty shelvesstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

04:10Store Shelves Empty Soon

13:19Get What you Need Now

16:25Prophecies on Food Shortages

27:02Our Sponsors

