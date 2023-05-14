05.14.23 Mothers Day Special: Absolut Mango Mule Canned Cocktail 4.75/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy Mothers Day to all the Moms (and all the other mothers out there)This was a nice surprise for me. A smooth and easy sipper that runs 7.0 for the ABV, no IBUs and the SRM was a pear juice colored 6.
To be perfectly honest I had completely forgotten that this was going to air on mothers day but I'll shoot a separate vid in honor of the moms today.
This is a solid canned cocktail and makes for a nice change of pace should you be looking for something different.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us
Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
